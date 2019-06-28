2 orphaned bear cubs rescued near Castle Pines, third cub missing

Two orphaned bear cubs were discovered and rescued by Colorado Parks and Wildlife in the area of Castle Pines North on late Friday morning.

We recovered these 2 orphaned cubs this morning in the area of Castle Pines North. The death of their mother is under investigation. Initial reports stated there were 3 cubs. If anyone has information on the death of the sow or has seen the third curb, please call 303-291–7227. pic.twitter.com/tp8Dzij5Cr — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) June 28, 2019

A tweet posted by the department shows the young cubs inside of cages as they’re recovered by officials with the department.

Information in the tweet notes that there were three young cubs and the public is asked to report any information that may be available regarding the missing bear.

The death of mother bear is under investigation and officials have not released any initial information regarding what they suspect may have led to the sow’s death.