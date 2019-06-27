× Wildfire burning in Clear Creek County; smoke visible from I-70

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire is burning in Clear Creek County near the town of Dumont.

Smoke is visible from nearby sections of Interstate 70. However, as of about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, traffic was flowing freely on the highway.

According to U.S. Forest Service officials, its crews are at the fire assisting the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office.

The USFS described the area as Red Elephant Hill and said the fire is about 3 acres in size. It is burning on private land.

Firefighters, firetrucks and aircraft have responded to the scene.

The USFS reminded people to not fly drones in the area.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as FOX31 and Channel 2 learn more information.