The heat rolls on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have a few more hot days in the 90s before rain returns to cool us down. Your Friday will be the hottest day in metro Denver with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s. In case your wondering we will NOT be in record hot territory as the record high tomorrow is 105 degrees set last year. By the way, 105 is the hottest temperature ever recorded in Denver weather history.

We will still be in the low 90s on Saturday with a few late day storms possible.

Our best chance for rain arrives on Sunday & Monday along with cooler temperatures back in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures will stay in the 80s along with a fewer showers & thunderstorms possible each afternoon on Tuesday & Wednesday.

Right now the forecast for the 4th Of July is looking toasty with a high in metro Denver near 90 degrees and only an isolated thunderstorm possible.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.