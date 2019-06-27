Forecast: The 90s roll on; thunderstorms return late weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We officially hit 90 degrees yesterday. It was our first 90 of the year. I'm forecasting 92 today.

Skies stay mostly sunny today with a small 10% chance of an afternoon dry, gusty thunderstorm.

We average 30 90-degree days per year in Denver.

The mountains can expect morning sun turning partly cloudy this afternoon. Just a small 10% chance of an afternoon t-storm. Highs 60s, 70s, and 80s.

Friday is the hottest day of year so far at 94. Dry.

90°-95° on Saturday.

A better chance (40%) of afternoon thunderstorms arrives on Sunday and Monday. Temps cool into the low to mid 80s as a result.

Why the change? A large dip in the jet stream currently in the Pacific Northwest moves east and begins to affect Colorado's weather.

