St. Vrain open for recreation in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. — The St. Vrain Creek in Longmont is now open for tubing, paddleboarding and more after years of reconstruction.

About 100 people gathered to celebrate the new section of the creek, between Main and Martin streets, with a tubing race Thursday night.

"It’s a fun way to get the community out to enjoy this new stretch of river," said Gary Lacy.

His company, Recreation Engineering and Planning, helped reconstruct the river.

Their goal was to try to prevent a natural disaster like the 2013 floods and bring people to the water.

"We re-contoured the entire river that was devastated after the flood," Lacy said.

His company also built beaches and enhanced the vegetation on the riverbanks.

They also added a dozen 12-inch drops in the creek to create small white water rapids.

"They're designed for the novice," Lacy said. "A lot of fun...but not intimidating."

Buzz Smith, an experienced paddler who was helping the tubers stay safe, said he liked the reconstructed creek.

"There are some nice little riffles through here the water park that they built," Smith said. "It's awesome and perfect for this area."

Currently, the St. Vrain is not open for recreation in most of Boulder County, but it is open in the city of Longmont.