Priest-in-training hailed as hero in I-25 church bus crash that took his life

A man training to become a priest is now being remembered as a hero after the deadly church bus crash near Pueblo.

Jason Marshall sacrificed his own life to save 13 others over the weekend.

Marshall, 53, a seminarian with the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, and the bus driver, 36-year-old Anthony Padilla, were both killed.

The church charter bus hit an embankment under a bridge on Interstate 25 as it was heading home from a conference in Denver on Sunday.

Witnesses say the driver suffered an episode of some kind and Marshall jumped into action to try and keep the bus on the road.

His brother Jeffrey Marshall said in an interview with WCBS, “He probably saw what was happening on the bus, just… tried to save the day.”

His mother Diane Marshall also spoke about her son’s actions, saying, “They are only here… because of what he did.”

Ten children and three other adults on the bus survived.

The official cause of the crash is still under investigation.

