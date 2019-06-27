New fashion at JCPenney

Looking to freshen up your summer wardrobe, fashion and lifestyle expert Heather Smith has some ideas straight from JCPenney. And they are affordable too. Check out the segment and find all the styles at JCPenney.com.AlertMe
