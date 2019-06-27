Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run on I-25 near Fort Collins

Posted 6:17 am, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 06:24AM, June 27, 2019

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- A motorcyclist is dead after a hit and run on northbound Interstate 25 near Fort Collins early Thursday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. between Exit 268 (Prospect Road) and Exit 265 (CO 68; Harmony Road).

Police say the driver of the car ran off after hitting the motorcycle rider.

A perimeter was set up along the highway looking for the driver of the car. Police have not said if the the driver has been found.

Southbound lanes were closed for several hours but have reopened.

