Lone Tree asking residents to look out for bear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONE TREE, Colo. -- The city of Lone Tree is asking residents to be vigilant and report any sightings of a bear in the area after one was spotted near a community pool and an apartment complex.

The city shared of video on Facebook of the bear wandering through Contour 39 Apartments. The bear was also seen near Cook Creek Community Pool.

Last week, Colorado Parks and Wildlife set out traps to capture and relocate a bear in Parker. CPW hoped the bear would leave on its own, but it continued to hang around because of accessibility of food in the area.

Wildlife experts say a bear's nose is 100 times more sensitive than a human's, giving bears the ability to smell food up to 5 miles away.

CPW said bear activity will continue to ramp up over the course of the summer. From late summer to early fall, bears consume about 20,000 calories a day to build up fat ahead of hibernation.

If residents see a bear in Lone Tree, call Lone Tree police: 303-799-0533.