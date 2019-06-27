Indiana woman killed in San Juan River rafting accident identified

DURANGO, Colo. — Authorities have released the name of a woman who died in a rafting accident on a guided trip on the San Juan River in southwest Colorado.

The Durango Herald reports 43-year-old Amy Kirsch, of Evansville, Indiana, was thrown from a raft in a whitewater section of the river north of Pagosa Springs on June 20. Kirsch, who was with her husband and three teenage children, was swept about 3 miles downstream.

A guide in another boat caught up to her on an island in the river and started CPR. Kirsch, who was pronounced dead at a hospital, was wearing a life jacket, a helmet and either a wetsuit or drysuit when she fell into the water.

Calls to the rafting company — Pagosa Rafting Outfitters — weren’t returned.

