Driver arrested in deadly motorcycle hit-and-run on I-25 near Fort Collins

Idaho prosecutors ask to delay sentencing in hemp case involving Colorado man

Posted 10:14 am, June 27, 2019, by

A field of legal cannabis plants selected for their low content of THC grows on August 25, 2014 near Meaux, France. Cannabis is the source of hemp. (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho prosecutors say they want to find an “appropriate” resolution for two men who pleaded guilty to felony drug trafficking after they were arrested for hauling industrial hemp through the state.

Boise State Public Radio reports Andrew D’Addario of Colorado and Erich Eisenhart of Oregon were scheduled to be sentenced this week, but in a new filing Ada County prosecutors have said they want to find an “appropriate” resolution for the case.

The Ada County prosecutors say the outcome of their case will likely impact how other jurisdictions across the state handle hemp transportation cases.

Industrial hemp is legal in every state surrounding Idaho and the federal Farm Bill passed late last year legalized the production of hemp nationwide, though the U.S. Department of Agriculture is still promulgating the rules needed to put the Farm Bill fully into effect. The USDA released a memo last month telling states they can’t block the interstate transportation of hemp.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.