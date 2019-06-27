Summer is here! You can celebrate the season by creating dishes straight from the garden! Chef Caleb Phillips came on the show to feature Grow and Gather an urban farm and marketplace that produces fresh vegetables, artisinal goods and food-centric experiences for the local community. Grow and Gather takes place at 900 East Hampden Avenue in Englewood so be sure to visit GrowGather.com to sign up for the newsletter for upcoming discounts You can also call 720-507-8207 for more information.AlertMe
