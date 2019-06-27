× Fort Carson soldier one of two killed while serving in Afghanistan

A soldier from Fort Carson was killed while serving in Afghanistan, the Department of Defense has announced.

Master Sgt. Micheal B. Riley, 32, of Heilbronn, Germany was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Fort Carson.

He died along with another solder after being hit by small arms fire while engaged in combat Tuesday in Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan.

Sgt. James G. Johnston, 24, of Trumansburg, New York was also killed. Johnston assigned to the 71st Ordnance Group at Fort Hood, Texas.

The Department of Defense say the incident that took the soldiers’ lives is under investigation.

“This is tragic,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday in India. “My condolences go out to them. I’m praying for them, their families and for all the soldiers that were around them. I think this drives home the need for us to be successful with the missions that we have undertaken in Afghanistan as a reconciliation to reduce the level of violence, to reduce the level of risk to Afghans broadly, and the risk to American service members.”