Denver police asking for public’s help in finding suspect in 1995 cold case

DENVER — Denver police and the family of a man who was shot and killed 24 years ago Thursday are asking for the public’s help in solving the case.

On June 27, 1995, 21-year-old Andre Price was killed in the 5500 block of Yuba Way in Denver, according to a video posted to YouTube by the Denver Police Department.

In the video, his family can be seen talking about the day it happened.

His mom, Susanne Price, said she remembered how rainy that day was, and that Andre had asked her if she could watch his daughter. Later that night, she got the call to go to the hospital.

“I need to know who killed him, I need to know,” she said.

Police ask anyone who has information about the incident to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.