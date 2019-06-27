Colorado inmate restrained during ‘medical episode’ dies

Posted 7:40 pm, June 27, 2019

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 57-year-old El Paso County jail inmate died after sheriff’s officials say he was restrained during a “medical episode.”

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports the inmate, whose name has not been released, was taken to the jail’s medical section for evaluation early Thursday after authorities say his behavior became “erratic and then self-harming.” The man became unresponsive after he was restrained, and jail staff and first responders tried but could not resuscitate him.

Two deputies and a sergeant have been placed on paid administrative leave, and the Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the death.

Sheriff’s officials did not say what kind of medical episode the inmate experienced.
