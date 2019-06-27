Bennet speaks nearly twice as much Hickenlooper in Democratic debate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and former Governor John Hickenlooper both needed big nights at the first presidential debate in Miami Thursday.

Whether they did what they had to do will ultimately be up to voters, but Bennet clearly took advantage of the opportunity by speaking nearly twice as long as Hickenlooper.

Based on FOX31's analysis, Bennet spoke for 8 minutes and 4 seconds. Hickenlooper spoke for 4 minutes and 56 seconds.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is polling as the front-runner, spoke for more than 13 minutes — the most of any candidate.

"You don't need big government to do big things," Hickenlooper said during the two hour televised debate.

Hickenlooper attempted to show he is someone with executive experience while Bennet spoke to the realities of Congress.

"Gridlock will not magically disappear as long as Mitch McConnel is there," Bennet said.

Both Colorado candidates took time to discuss immigration.

"The President has turned the border of the United States into a symbol of nativist hostility," Bennet said.

"To take children from the arms of their parents, put them in cages, actually put them up for adoption in Colorado we call that kidnapping," Hickenlooper said.

The next debate will take place in July, and will look similar over multiple nights on CNN.

The September debate could include several fewer candidates, as the threshold to participate will rise to those who are polling at least at 2% in national polls.