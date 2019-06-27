× Arapahoe Basin will be open for skiing on the 4th of July

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area (A-Basin) will be open for skiing and snowboarding on the Fourth of July. The holiday will be A-Basin’s official closing day of the 2018-19 ski season.

According to A-Basin, it was last open on July 4 in 2011.

Its longest season ever was in 1995, when the ski area remained open until Aug. 10.

“A-Basin is able to stay open in large part thanks to higher-than-average snowfall totals and lower-than-average temperatures in the months of March and May, including nearly seven feet of snow falling during March,” A-Basin said in a press release.

While this year had significant snowfall, it was not a record for the ski area. As of June, its snowpack was at 106 percent of average.

“We love that we’re able to do this. If we can offer a good experience this late in the season then we will, and we think it’s pretty amazing,” said A-Basin COO Alan Henceroth in the press release.

A-Basin said that on July 4, it will have “top-to-bottom” skiing available, with two lifts and several runs open.

“Visitors are being encouraged to stay on the upper part of the mountain accessed by the Lenawee Lift where coverage is optimal. There is no beginner skiing available. Visitors are also strongly encouraged to carpool because it will very crowded,” the ski area said in its statement.