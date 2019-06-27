Denver increases bike speed enforcement after cyclist critically injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Park rangers in Denver are increasing enforcement for bicyclists who speed on the city's bike paths and parks.

The move comes after a head-on crash between two riders left one in critical condition.

That accident happened Tuesday night on the Cherry Creek Trail. One bicyclist crossed the middle line and ran into the other.

It's not clear if speed was a factor in the crash, but rangers say it's a good reminder to slow down.

Extra rangers are now working the bike paths all over the city, armed with radar guns and the power to hand out citations. It's a move that's not sitting well with some bikers.

The fine if you get caught speeding on a bike path is $100. Only two tickets have been issued so far in 2019, according to records obtained by FOX31.

Denver parks officials say its not about the making money, its about safety and education.