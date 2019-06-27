12 people now cited in brawl at youth baseball game in Lakewood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- A total of 12 people have now been cited after a fight at a youth baseball game in Lakewood earlier this month.

The Lakewood Police Department on Thursday released a list of all 12 who have been given citations for disorderly conduct.

The list includes a 16-year-old and 12 adults.

The brawl happened June 15 at youth baseball fields on W. Vassar Drive.

A video of the fight released by police gained national attention.

Police credited the public with helping identify people in the video.

All 12 people cited will be required to appear in Lakewood Municipal Court.

Police released the following list of people cited: