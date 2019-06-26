You can now vote for the Rockies trifecta to play in the MLB All-Star Game

Now, the voting is down to three players at each position in both the American League (AL) and National League (NL) as the second phase is underway.

The Starters Election balloting process began at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday and ends Thursday at 2:00 p.m. Vote totals from the first round do not carry over, as all votes are reset to zero for the second round.

Nolan Arenado, Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story are the Rockies players who are finalists in this round of voting.The Rockies shared posts on Twitter on Wednesday, asking fans to ‘#VoteRox’.

Fans can now vote on MLB.com and through Google.com, and the winners will be revealed at 5:00 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.

Whoever receives the highest total votes from the AL and NL will determine the eight starting position players along with the designated hitter for the AL.

Trevor Story shared this message on Twitter, explaining why fans should vote for Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon.

Charlie Blackmon made his own post on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Vote once on Google and once on https://t.co/JGOKa7R72R and tell everyone you know to do the same. #VoteRox pic.twitter.com/thMtAnCMYV — Charlie Blackmon (@Chuck_Nazty) June 26, 2019

If you’re interested in supporting the Rockies, you can visit the Rockies Campaign Headquarters: https://www.mlb.com/rockies/fans/all-star-ballot-offers