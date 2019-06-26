Wyoming WWII veteran killed in Pearl Harbor flown home after nearly 80 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — After spending nearly 80 years away from home, the body of a World War II veteran was flown to Denver Wednesday so he could be driven to his hometown of Laramie, Wyoming.

Machinist Mate 1st Class George Hanson was one of 429 Americans killed aboard the battleship Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. His remains were positively identified a few months ago.

Wednesday, members of the U.S. Navy, officers from the Denver Police Department, deputies from the Denver Sheriff Department and the Transportation Security Administration Honor Guard greeted Hanson as his body arrived on a plane at Denver International Airport.

Hanson was also greeted by Bob Gerard, his nephew.

“Our country lived up to our obligation,” said Gerard. “To bring home our soldiers, no matter where they’re at or what’s happened to them.”

Following his arrival at DIA, Hanson was taken to Laramie in a procession.