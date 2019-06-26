Denver man dies after getting sick during Dominican Republic vacation

Video: Deputies free trapped bear from vehicle in Telluride

Posted 1:34 pm, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 01:37PM, June 26, 2019

(Photo: San Miguel Sheriff)

TELLURIDE, Colo. — Deputies in San Miguel County had to free a bear that became locked in a vehicle Tuesday night.

County sheriff’s deputies and Telluride deputy marshals used a rope to open the door to the vehicle to free the bear.

The incident was captured on video.

The sheriff’s office used it as a reminder to drivers to lock their cars.

“Bears can and will break into your vehicle if they smell something of interest to them, and it doesn’t have to be food,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.