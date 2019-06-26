× Video: Deputies free trapped bear from vehicle in Telluride

TELLURIDE, Colo. — Deputies in San Miguel County had to free a bear that became locked in a vehicle Tuesday night.

County sheriff’s deputies and Telluride deputy marshals used a rope to open the door to the vehicle to free the bear.

The incident was captured on video.

Bear trapped in vehicle freed in Telluride late Tuesday night by Sheriff's Deputies and Telluride Deputy Marshals. Lock your cars — bears can and will break into your vehicle if they smell something of interest to them, and it doesn't have to be food. @COParksWildlife pic.twitter.com/8xSSmsSMo8 — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) June 26, 2019

The sheriff’s office used it as a reminder to drivers to lock their cars.

“Bears can and will break into your vehicle if they smell something of interest to them, and it doesn’t have to be food,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.