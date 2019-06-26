Video: Deputies free trapped bear from vehicle in Telluride
TELLURIDE, Colo. — Deputies in San Miguel County had to free a bear that became locked in a vehicle Tuesday night.
County sheriff’s deputies and Telluride deputy marshals used a rope to open the door to the vehicle to free the bear.
The incident was captured on video.
The sheriff’s office used it as a reminder to drivers to lock their cars.
“Bears can and will break into your vehicle if they smell something of interest to them, and it doesn’t have to be food,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.
37.937494 -107.812285AlertMe