× Packz 4 Kidz – 8/1

Who: Packz 4 Kidz

What: FOX31 and Channel 2 phone bank benefiting Packz 4 Kidz

When: Thursday, August 1st from 6a-Noon

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to again support this year’s Packz 4 Kidz campaign as part of the Kenzi’s Causes program. Tune in Thursday, August 1st for the FOX31 and Channel 2 hosted phonebank all to benefit Packz 4 Kidz.

As a former teacher for Denver Public Schools, Jessica Bachus, founder of Kenzi’s Causes and Packz 4 Kidz, saw first-hand children arriving on the first day of school without the necessary supplies to be successful and feel like everyone else. This would spark the idea and creation of the Packz 4 Kidz campaign. It is the goal this year to again provide over 1,500 low-income children with new backpacks full of school supplies to ensure they start the first day of school with the confidence and supplies they need to be successful. This program serves children in ECE through 12th grade.

Those wanting to support this cause can donate to help in the purchase of these supplies. Donations can be made in the way of supplies or monetarily by tuning in to the FOX31 and Channel 2 phone bank on Thursday, August 1st from 6a-Noon. All donations collected will benefit the Packz 4 Kidz campaign.

Phone bank number: 303-218-2337

All proceeds raised will go directly to the purchase of backpacks and the accommodating items. Backpacks will be stuffed with supplies and will be ready for distribution on Saturday, August 10th.

For more information, click here.

Packz 4 Kidz Pick Up Event

When: August 10, 2019

Location: TBD Details for backpack pickup: Parents or legal guardians must attend with their children in order to receive backpacks with supplies

Children must be present to receive a backpack unless you have a picture ID and a birth certificate for a child or children unable to attend

First come, first served for backpacks and school supplies – no pre-registration

A survey must be filled out before children can pick out a backpack

For more information, click here.