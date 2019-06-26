Navy veteran’s bike stolen in Englewood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A Navy veteran from Englewood needs your help tracking down a bicycle that was stolen from his backyard this past weekend.

The bicycle, a classic Schwinn Prelude (with a 1987 badge on it), was Regina Evans’ father’s only mode of transportation.

"I bought it when we were homeless on the streets to get back and forth to work,” Evans said. “[My dad] is a Navy veteran. He’s been trying his hardest to provide for the family."

This past Friday, someone broke into the Evans’ backyard and took the bike, which has a full train setup (to carry passengers).

"We know they targeted this bike specifically because we had a bunch of other bikes around that weren’t [locked] down,” Evans said.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen bike is being asked to call Englewood police at 303-761-7410.