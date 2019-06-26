Man in Aurora facing charges after allegedly sexually exploiting a child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. — A man arrested this month on suspicion of starting an online relationship with a high school student and trying to get her out of school by pretending to be her father is facing sexual exploitation and enticement charges.

Adrian Lyell, 41, has been charged with sexual exploitation of a child and enticement of a child, according to a Tweet and a Facebook post from the Aurora Police Department.

Lyell allegedly started an online relationship with a Grandview High School student, and attempted to get her out of school by calling and pretending to be her dad. School staff did not believe him, and did not allow the student to leave the school, according to the police department.

Police asked any possible victims of Lyell to call Det. Chad Roberts at (303) 739-6164. To remain anonymous, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

The department asked parents in the posts to be aware of their children's internet activities, and to talk to their children about what they share and who they message.

Lyell remains in the Arapahoe County Detention Center.