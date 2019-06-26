× Man gets 45 years for kidnapping, robbing, sexually assaulting woman in JeffCo

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for kidnapping, robbing and sexually assaulting a woman in Jefferson County in 2017.

According to the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Dominic Gabriel Barrios, now 18, was 16 years old when he committed the crime. He was charged as an adult.

The DA’s Office said the crime occurred in January 2017. A young woman had just gotten into her car in the Target parking lot at West 50th Avenue and Kipling Street in Arvada when Barrios got in the back seat.

Barrios put his arm around the woman’s neck, held a knife to her throat and told her to drive.

“Over the next two hours he drove her around, threatening her with the knife. He sexually assaulted her, and forced her to withdraw money using her ATM card,” the DA’s Office said in a statement.

Barrios then removed the battery from the woman’s phone and left her in an industrial area.

The victim went to her family’s home and called 911. Arvada police began investigating and identified Barrios within 24 hours.

In March 2019, Barrios pleaded guilty to kidnapping, aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit sexual assault and one crime of violence.