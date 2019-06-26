× Man climbing Kit Carson Peak in southern Colorado reported missing

CRESTONE, Colo. — Search and rescue teams in southern Colorado are preparing to look for a man who went missing while climbing a 14er.

Tyler Cline went hiking Sunday at Kit Carson Peak near Crestone. His loved ones became concerned when he did not show up for work Wednesday.

Cline’s family said he is an experienced climber who is trying to summit all of the 14ers in Colorado.

“He moved up here some time in the wintertime and he really started getting serious about it then. But he did have some experience before and everything seemed to be going well,” said his sister, Fawne Steigerwald.

Family members also said Cline’s car was found near the mountain on Wednesday.

He may have been hiking alone.

Search and rescue teams will begin searching for Cline beginning early Thursday morning.