Man charged with murder in alleged connection to Lakewood shooting that left one dead

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A 36-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in alleged connection to a shooting that left one man dead and a woman seriously injured earlier this month in Lakewood.

Danny Carter, Jr., has been charged with first-degree murder, six counts of aggravated robbery, and five counts of violent crime, according to a news release from the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, officers were responding to a report of shots being fired in the 1500 block of Depew Street June 17 when they found two people who had been shot.

One was 21-year-old Roderick Vecchiarelli, who was pronounced dead at the hospital. One was a woman whose name has not been released, and she received serious, but non-fatal injuries, according to the release.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle leaving the area after the shots were fired, and the car was later found by Edgewater police.

According to the release, Carter went to Vecchiarelli’s house in relation to a marijuana transaction.

Carter is being held without bond at the Jefferson County jail. He is due back in court Thursday, according to the release.

