Forecast: Making a run at 90 degrees for the first time this year

Warmer air continues to flow into Colorado.

Temperatures today bump up against 90 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Mostly dry and sunny with only a 10% chance of a dry, gusty afternoon thunderstorm.

We haven't hit 90 yet this year in Denver. On average, Denver sees 30 days of 90-degrees or warmer each year.

The mountains start dry and sunny with a 10% chance of an afternoon t-storm. Highs 60s, 70s, and 80s.

Totally dry Thursday and Friday in the mountains and across the Front Range. Temps soar into the low to mid 90s. Snowmelt accelerates.

Saturday starts mostly dry then we'll watch for a 10% chance of afternoon thunderstorms across the mountains and Front Range.

Sunday starts dry with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs drop into the 80s.

A better chance of afternoon t-storms arrives on Monday at 30%. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

