DENVER – For some, being a maintenance professional isn’t just a way to make a living, it’s a way of life. Some of these pros take their skills to the next level, tackling tasks with speed and precision that make maintenance work look more like a sport. Thus Maintenance Mania was born—a national competition that brings together the fastest, most skilled maintenance professionals to vie for the ultimate recognition as the best maintenance pro in the country.

This year, the Maintenance Mania national championship will take place at the National Apartment Association’s Apartmentalize conference at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. Finals are Friday, June 28 from 11 – 12:30 p.m., with 20 participants from around the country competing to bring the crown back home, including two hometown finalists from Denver.

What: National Apartment Association Maintenance Mania Championship, sponsored by HD Supply

When (day and time): Friday, June 28 from 11 - 12:30 p.m.

Livestream: www.facebook.com/naahq