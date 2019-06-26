× FBI looking for Denver bank robbery suspect, asking for public’s help

DENVER — The FBI and Denver police are asking for the public’s help in identifying at bank robbery suspect.

The robbery happened Monday around 5:44 p.m. at the First Bank branch on South Federal Boulevard in Denver.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 40 to 45 years old, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, according to the FBI Denver Division.

He was described as having a short beard and acne marks on his face. He was wearing a black and white hat, button-up shirt, dark pants, dark shoes and was carrying a black bag, the FBI said.

The suspect gave the teller a note demanding money and then ran from the bank heading south, according to the FBI.

Along with being on the lookout for anyone with the suspect’s description, the FBI warns to be aware of “anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly.”

If anyone has any information call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171, or to Crimestoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).