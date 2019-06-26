Facial recognition technology used in cancer treatment at Parker Adventist Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, Colo. -- Brand-new facial recognition technology is now being used for cancer treatment at Parker Adventist Hospital, a Centura Health facility. The technology was just FDA approved this month, and Parker Adventist is the only hospital in the country currently using it.

Doug Powell used the technology when he checked in for his radiation treatment for prostate cancer. The SafeRT-ID facial recognition technology scanned his face and quickly confirmed his identity and his treatment.

“It takes the human error out of the equation,” said Amy Horner, the director of radiation oncology. "It essentially verifies that we have the right patient for the right treatment at the right time, every time," Horner said.

The technology requires no contact, which is important for people who have compromised immune systems.

The system also shows each patient’s specific accessories that they need to perfectly align their body for treatment.

The process worked well for Powell, who is now done with his treatment. He believes this kind of technology will become more common in the medical world.

“I think we are looking at facial recognition on a lot of technologies,” Powell said.

The staff at Parker Adventist agree.

“It’s a big thing to be leading the way with this technology,” Horner said.