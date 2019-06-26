Construction mess piling up on Thornton street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. - People in one neighborhood in Thornton are fed up with a huge pile of construction debris that has been strewn over their sidewalk and street for days.

This is happening on a cul-de-sac near East 136th Avenue in the Hunters Glen neighborhood.

The debris field is more than 20 feet long, four feet high and as wide as a car. It's filled with wood, nails, shingles and more.

Neighbors told the FOX31 Problem Solvers the mess has been there since Monday and are wondering when it'll be cleaned up.

So, the Problem Solvers contacted the city of Thornton and learned that should happen Thursday.

According to a spokesperson, the city learned of the mess Tuesday and notified the homeowner, who arranged to pay the city to clean it all up.

The homeowner pulled the roofing permit himself.

He told the Problem Solvers he didn't want a heavy dumpster or trailer on his driveway and that he saved at least $100 by paying the city to clean the mess instead of a private company.

Thornton does require piles of trash to picked up within 24 hours, but told the Problem Solvers the homeowner would not face any fines because he agreed to clean up the mess quickly.