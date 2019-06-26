× Beth Chapman from ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ dead at 51 after cancer battle

Beth Chapman, who found fame with her husband on the A&E reality series “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” has died.

Chapman, 51, had been battling cancer.

Her husband, Denver-native Duane “Dog” Chapman, posted a message on Twitter revealing Beth had passed away Wednesday morning.

It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019

“Dog the Bounty Hunter” chronicled the adventures of their family-owned bounty hunting business and aired from 2004 to 2012.

In September 2017 the couple used the official Facebook account to confirm a report that she had been diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer.

They revealed during an A&E special “Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives” in November 2017 that the cancer had been removed, but it came back last year.