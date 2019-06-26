Beth Chapman from ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ dead at 51 after cancer battle
Beth Chapman, who found fame with her husband on the A&E reality series “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” has died.
Chapman, 51, had been battling cancer.
Her husband, Denver-native Duane “Dog” Chapman, posted a message on Twitter revealing Beth had passed away Wednesday morning.
“Dog the Bounty Hunter” chronicled the adventures of their family-owned bounty hunting business and aired from 2004 to 2012.
In September 2017 the couple used the official Facebook account to confirm a report that she had been diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer.
They revealed during an A&E special "Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives" in November 2017 that the cancer had been removed, but it came back last year.