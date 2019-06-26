Beth Chapman from ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ dead at 51 after cancer battle

Bounty Hunter Duane "Dog" Chapman and Beth Chapman arrive at the VH1 Big In '05 Awards on December 3, 2005 in Culver City, California. (Photo: Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

Beth Chapman, who found fame with her husband on the A&E reality series “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” has died.

Chapman, 51, had been battling cancer.

Her husband, Denver-native Duane “Dog” Chapman, posted a message on Twitter revealing Beth had passed away Wednesday morning.

“Dog the Bounty Hunter” chronicled the adventures of their family-owned bounty hunting business and aired from 2004 to 2012.

In September 2017 the couple used the official Facebook account to confirm a report that she had been diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer.

They revealed during an A&E special “Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives” in November 2017 that the cancer had been removed, but it came back last year.

