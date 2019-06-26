Balistreri Vineyards in Adams County has produced a variety of wine for more than 20 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — While France or Napa Valley may come to mind when someone says "fine wine," an Adams County winery has also been producing fine wines for more than 20 years.

Julie Balistreri and her family produce a variety of wine at Balistreri Vineyards, including Sangiovese, Zinfandel, Merlots and Syrahs.

Although Balistreri is in charge of the wine making operations at the winery, she doesn't like to brag about her title.

"My official title is winemakers daughter, I don’t like to get too fancy," she said

Her father started selling wine to augment the family's income, but now Balistreri Vineyards is the entirety of the family's income, and their wines are recognized internationally.

"We started our first year in 1998 with only 22 barrels," Balistreri said. "We now have over some 380 barrels.”

Although she is a woman in what once was a traditionally male dominated industry, Balistreri said it isn't typically a problem.

"I think it’s fun, it has a few little challenges," she said. "Once they know you know what you’re talking about it’s not a problem."

Her words of wisdom on the subject were "Women love wine, and so do guys, so there you go."