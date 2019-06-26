× Authorities ask public for help locating Gypsum man

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a man who went missing Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday that 26-year-old Tayler Esslinger, of Gypsum, was last seen Tuesday morning driving a black 2011 Ram pickup. The truck has Colorado firefighter plates: 719-YBC.

“We believe when he was last seen he was heading into mountains,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Anyone who sees the pickup or has information about Esslinger’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office or the Vail Public Safety Communications Center: 970-479-2201.

Officials have not yet provided a picture of Esslinger.