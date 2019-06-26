Aurora police looking for suspect accused of using stolen credit card, taking TV on a bike

Denver man dies after getting sick during Dominican Republic vacation

Posted 1:20 pm, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 01:42PM, June 26, 2019

(Images: Aurora Police)

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a stolen credit card case.

Police accuse the suspect stealing a purse and using a credit card inside to go “on a shopping spree.”

It happened at the Target on Ellsworth Avenue on June 3.

He got away after “figuring out how to tote a large TV with a bike,” police said.

Surveillance video shows the credit card allegedly being used, along with a TV being taken away by a man on a bike.

Anyone with information can call Sgt. Courtenay at 303-739-6094 or contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP to be eligible for a reward.

