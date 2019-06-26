A couple of hot days ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures continued to warm across metro Denver into the mid and upper 80s. However, cloud cover has limited the warming holding us out of the 90s. That changes tomorrow as we are expecting mainly sunny skies combined with a southwesterly wind to push our temperatures into the low 90s through Friday. If we reach 90 degrees or higher on Thursday it would be the first time this year we have been that hot.

We are expecting afternoon showers & thunderstorms to return on Saturday. But, we also expect to reach 90 degrees for a third day in a row before the rain arrives.

Our next best chance for showers & thunderstorms will be on Sunday & Monday as temperatures cool back into the 80s with the higher rain chances.

We will stay in the 80s through the middle of next week with only isolated to scattered storms possible.

