Use of e-scooters increasing in Denver as city weighs whether to continue allowing them

DENVER -- E-scooters and dockless bikes continue to soar in popularity in Denver. According to the city, there have been more than 2 million rides since August and more than 2.7 million miles traveled.

Denver began permitting e-scooters through its Dockless Mobility Vehicle Pilot Program, which ends in July; the city will then decide whether to continue the program and is gathering feedback from scooter users, pedestrians and drivers.

Officials say there are a total of six e-scooter and e-bike companies with fleets in Denver:

Bird: 550 scooters

Lime: 550 scooters

Lyft: 550 scooters

Razor: 350 scooters

Spin: 350 scooters

Jump: 500 dockless bikes

The city says it is focusing on safety and how e-scooters and dockless bikes could help potentially increase public transportation use and decrease single vehicle use.

“People are using scooters to replace walking trips, but also to replace those vehicle trips as well,” Heather Burke of Denver Public Works said. “That’s something we’re going to continue to look at. We’re also going to look at how electric scooters are helping people connect them to transit.”

The city did not release any specific numbers on safety issues, only noting safety is a top priority.