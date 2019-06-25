Trail Ridge Road reopens following closure due to winter weather at Rocky Mountain National Park

Posted 1:10 pm, June 25, 2019, by

Crews plowing Trail Ridge Road on Sunday, June 23, 2019. (Photo: Rocky Mountain National Park)

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park reopened on Tuesday afternoon after being closed since Friday due to winter weather.

Rangers and park snowplow operators encountered 1 to 5 foot drifts over the weekend. Overnight temperatures this past weekend were in the twenties.

The road, one of the most scenic and popular summer drives in Colorado, opened June 5. Its traditional opening for Memorial Day weekend was delayed because of heavy snow this season.

The road is the highest paved continuous road in the U.S. that tops out at 12,183 feet.

For updates on the status of Trail Ridge Road, the status line number is (970) 586-1222.

AlertMe
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.