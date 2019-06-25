× Trail Ridge Road reopens following closure due to winter weather at Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park reopened on Tuesday afternoon after being closed since Friday due to winter weather.

Trail Ridge Road in #RMNP has reopened! ks — RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) June 25, 2019

Rangers and park snowplow operators encountered 1 to 5 foot drifts over the weekend. Overnight temperatures this past weekend were in the twenties.

The road, one of the most scenic and popular summer drives in Colorado, opened June 5. Its traditional opening for Memorial Day weekend was delayed because of heavy snow this season.

The road is the highest paved continuous road in the U.S. that tops out at 12,183 feet.

For updates on the status of Trail Ridge Road, the status line number is (970) 586-1222.