× Three days at 90 degrees in the forecast

We’ll be on the warmer side of the jet stream for the remainder of this week.

The Front Range starts with sunshine today then turns partly cloudy with a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs near 83 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The Mountains can expect morning sunshine then turning partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of a t-storm. Highs 50s, 60s, and 70s.

Wednesday is sunny and even drier. Highs reach 85 across the Front Range.

Our first 90-degree day of the year arrives on Thursday. Skies stay sunny.

We are forecasting 91 on Friday and Saturday. Skies stay sunny both days.

A 20% chance of afternoon t-storms arrives on Sunday and Monday. Highs drop below 90.

