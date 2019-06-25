× ‘The Office’ leaving Netflix after deal with NBC ends in 2020

“The Office” – one of the most-streamed TV shows – will be leaving its longtime home of Netflix for a new streaming service in a year and a half.

NBC announced it’s deal to have the popular comedy on Netflix will not continue, as many industry insiders suspected.

A new ad-supported streaming service from NBC is set to launch next year, and “The Office” will begin streaming there when the Netflix contract ends.

On Twitter, Netflix said it’s “sad” but noted viewers they can watch the show ad-free until January 2021.

We're sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts' content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021 — Netflix US (@netflix) June 25, 2019

“The Office” was the most-watched show on Netflix in 2018, according to data from Jumpshot.

CNBC reports Netflix was paying $90 million a year to stream the show, but NBC topped that and will pay $100 million.

Official details on the network’s new streaming service have not been announced, but CNBC cites sources who say it will be free for cable subscribers or $10 a month for everyone else.