You have an amazing chance to help give back to the community. The Butterfly Foundation has been helping folks who have experienced tragedy and hardship rebuild their lives for several years and they aren't done yet. Nancy Fitzgerald President and CEO of iLending Direct and founder of the Butterfly Foundation and Colleen Currie the executive director came on the show to talk about the foundation and their and ways you can contribute.

If you would like to support the Butterfly Foundation you can head to the Mod Market on Arapahoe Road on Yosemite Street tonight. Just mention The Butterfly Foundation when you checkout and 50% of the net proceeds will benefit the program.

You can also get in on early registration for the Putts For Patrick event happening in August. Register before June 30th and get a discount. But hurry prices go up on July 1st. Head to ColoradoButterflyFoundation.org or call them at 720-608-2345.