Teen escapes from Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center

GOLDEN, Colo. — Early Tuesday morning, a teen escaped from the Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center in Golden, and he has not yet been found.

Quinn Scaggs, 17, is considered a violent offender, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Human Services.

He escaped through his window, and used bed sheets tied together to climb over the fence around the complex.

The Golden Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Boulder Police Department have been searching for Scaggs since his escape.

Scaggs is not the first to escape the facility this year. In May, two male sex offenders with gang affiliations escaped, and were caught a day later.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers have reported on a variety of issues at the center this year, including a riot, a death threat and an employee who was charged with possessing child porn.

Scaggs is described as 6'2", 160 lbs. with blond hair and blue eyes, and a tattoo above his right eyebrow that says "Loyalty." If you see Scaggs, call 911.