Summer heat finally arrives

Temperatures continue to warm across metro Denver with highs in the low 80s. There could be an isolated gusty thundershower early this evening, but most places won't see rain...just wind.

Your Wednesday will bring even warmer readings as our forecast high gets close to 90 degrees for the first time this year. Some areas will see readings in the low 90s. Another chance for an isolated gusty thundershower will be possible late in the day...more wind than rain.

We are forecasting toasty temperatures in the low 90s for Thursday & Friday in metro Denver. Thursday looks to be the day with the best chance to finally reach 90 degrees in Denver.

Your Saturday will bring another day in the 90s along with a few late day thunderstorms. The chance for afternoon storms goes up on Sunday into early next week and that will bring the temperatures out of the 90s and back in the 80s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are.

