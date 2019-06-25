Popular Jefferson County trail closed because of mountain lion activity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GENESEE, Colo. – A popular trail in Jefferson County is closed to hikers and joggers due to mountain lion activity in the area.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that on Monday, someone found a gravely injured mountain lion on Chavez Trail in the Beaver Brook Trail system. The animal did not survive.

“It was determined that there was a fight between two lions, one [was] mortally wounded and ended up dying. When the officer was conducting a field necropsy, other hikers reported to them a sighting of another mountain lion,” CPW spokesman Jason Clay told FOX31.

CPW and Denver Mountain Parks made the decision to close Chavez Trail "out of an abundance of caution."

They placed warnings at the trailhead near the parking lot and informational signs about mountain lion activity. The warning did not stop hikers from using nearby trails that were still accessible, but one hiker told FOX31 it made her think twice.

“Totally. I was telling my husband, I’m like, 'I wonder if you ever feel it on the back of your neck, like if something is watching you,'" Laura Crosby said.

As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, CPW says it had not received any more reports of mountain lion sightings in the area. They plan to reopen Chavez Trail Wednesday morning.

“Our wildlife officers and their park rangers will continue to monitor the area for any future mountain lion activity,” Clay said.