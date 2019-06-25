Make-A-Wish Colorado grants unique wish to sick child who wanted to operate a garbage truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Six-year-old Sean is absolutely fascinated by garbage trucks. Saturday, he had a wish come true. Make-A-Wish Colorado worked with GFL Environmental to grant Sean’s wish to become a garbage truck operator for the day.

“This wish was... it was different,” said Joan Mazak with Make-A-Wish Colorado. “We love the uniqueness of it. We love that we were able to pull the Denver community in on it. He’s a great kid."

Sean has a blood disorder that compromises his immune system, so he usually watches the garbage truck from his window. His dad says it sparked a real interest.

“He does nothing but watch garbage truck shows, documentaries, kid shows, recycling, anything like that,” said Justin Cooley, Sean’s dad.

The chatty little guy was eager to work the garbage truck's controls and honk the horn.

Then, it was off to the Denver Fire Department Station 6. He was able to activate the siren, have some fun in a ladder truck and with a water hose.

All the support seemed to mean a lot to Sean and his family.

“We just try to make sure he’s able to do everything that he can,” Justin Cooley said.