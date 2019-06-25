Lifelong Broncos fan battling cancer gets birthday surprise

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado-- It’s been quite the roller coaster ride for Tom McNulty.

Diagnosed with cancer, the Colorado Springs man is trying to check off as many items from his bucket list as he can.

A lifelong Bronco fan, a few months ago he traveled to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to catch a glimpse of the Denver inductees.

But what he witnessed Monday, takes the cake!

Monday was McNulty’s Birthday.  For the big day, McNulty’s wife re-did their bedroom in Bronco orange and blue.

Mr. McNulty remains in hospice care.

