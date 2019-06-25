× Faces of Freedom Sporting Clay Tournament, to benefit Freedom Service Dogs

DENVER – It’s an event that Fox31 is proud to support, Faces of Freedom Sports Clays Tournament is happening this weekend and the event is geared towards helping our service dogs to veterans.

What: Faces of Freedom Sporting Clay Tournament, to benefit Freedom Service Dogs

When (day and time): Friday, June 28, 10a.m. – 3:30p.m.

Where:

Kiowa Creek Sporting Club

46700 E. County Rd. 30

Bennett, CO 80102

Cost: $800 per team of 4; veterans can participate free of charge