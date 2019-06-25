Denver police announce Denver’s top 10 worst intersections of 2019

Posted 7:08 am, June 25, 2019, by and , Updated at 07:17AM, June 25, 2019

DENVER — Where the top 10 most dangerous intersections in Denver are located this year likely won't surprise most drivers.

Denver Police compiled a list of the top 10 worst intersections in Denver so far in 2019 based on crashes reported in those intersections.

The data is based on traffic reports from Jan. 1 to June 1, 2019. Police also shared the number of crashes recorded in those same intersections for all of 2018.

The intersection at W. Alameda Avenue and S. Santa Fe Drive tops the list with 22 crashes listed from Jan. 1-June 1, and 34 crashes in 2018.

Denver Public Works also says auto-pedestrian accidents have spiked in 2019, and the biggest factor in those accidents is distracted driving.

Top 10 Intersections with the Most Motor Vehicle Crashes

Intersection

Total in 2018

       Jan 1 - Jun 1, 2019
W ALAMEDA AVE / S SANTA FE DR

34

22
N DOWNING ST / E COLFAX AVE

17

16
W COLFAX AVE / N SPEER BLVD

37

15
N QUEBEC ST / E 36TH AVE

29

15
S COLORADO BLVD / E ALAMEDA AVE

21

15
N SPEER BLVD / AURARIA PKWY

30

14
N CENTRAL PARK BLVD / E MLK BLVD

20

14
W ALAMEDA AVE / S FEDERAL BLVD

33

14
W COLFAX AVE / N KALAMATH ST

24

14
W EVANS AVE / S FEDERAL BLVD

34

13

 

