Denver police announce Denver’s top 10 worst intersections of 2019

DENVER — Where the top 10 most dangerous intersections in Denver are located this year likely won't surprise most drivers.
Denver Police compiled a list of the top 10 worst intersections in Denver so far in 2019 based on crashes reported in those intersections.
The data is based on traffic reports from Jan. 1 to June 1, 2019. Police also shared the number of crashes recorded in those same intersections for all of 2018.
The intersection at W. Alameda Avenue and S. Santa Fe Drive tops the list with 22 crashes listed from Jan. 1-June 1, and 34 crashes in 2018.
Denver Public Works also says auto-pedestrian accidents have spiked in 2019, and the biggest factor in those accidents is distracted driving.
AlertMe
Top 10 Intersections with the Most Motor Vehicle Crashes
Intersection
Total in 2018
Jan 1 - Jun 1, 2019
W ALAMEDA AVE / S SANTA FE DR
34
22
N DOWNING ST / E COLFAX AVE
17
16
W COLFAX AVE / N SPEER BLVD
37
15
N QUEBEC ST / E 36TH AVE
29
15
S COLORADO BLVD / E ALAMEDA AVE
21
15
N SPEER BLVD / AURARIA PKWY
30
14
N CENTRAL PARK BLVD / E MLK BLVD
20
14
W ALAMEDA AVE / S FEDERAL BLVD
33
14
W COLFAX AVE / N KALAMATH ST
24
14
W EVANS AVE / S FEDERAL BLVD
34
13